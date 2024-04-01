Rashee Rice has reportedly retained counsel, following crash involving car registered to him

Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice has a problem. And he knows it. And he’s reportedly taking steps to deal with it.

Josina Anderson of CBSSports.com reports that Rice has retained counsel in the aftermath of a crash involving a car registered to him. Police believe the vehicle was racing another car before the six-car collision.

Whoever was driving the vehicle registered to Rice left the scene of the accident. That creates potentially significant consequences under Texas law. So it’s smart for Rice to retain counsel — especially if he was driving the car at the time of the crash.

TMZ has posted photos of a group leaving the scene. Video of the men walking away from the crash also has surfaced. Even if Rice was in the group, the key question is whether he was behind the wheel. The relevant Texas law speaks in terms of the “operator” of the car, not passengers or owners of the vehicle.

Rice clearly is concerned, given the fact that the has retained counsel. He should be, given the potential consequences for leaving the scene of an accident involving injuries.