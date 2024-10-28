Ravens were held to a season-low 124 rushing yards on Sunday

Heading into Sunday’s game, the Ravens had rushed for at least 150 yards in every game this season, and if they had reached 150 against the Browns, they would have been the first team since the 1960 Packers to run for 150 yards in each of their first eight games.

It didn’t happen.

The Browns’ defense held the Ravens to 124 yards, which is a good total for any other team but a disappointing total for the Ravens. Baltimore got 73 yards on 11 carries from Derrick Henry, 46 yards on eight carries from Lamar Jackson and five yards on two carries from Justice Hill.

The Ravens did keep their streak of 100-yard rushing games alive at 41 games. The record for consecutive 100-yard rushing games is 43, set by the Steelers in 1977 and tied by the Ravens in 2021. The Ravens can break that record with three more 100-yard rushing games. The record-breaking 44th straight game would be Week 11 against the Steelers.