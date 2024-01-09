Report: Jaguars fire defensive staff, including coordinator Mike Caldwell

After what Doug Pederson called a “wasted” season, the Jaguars have moved to fix things.

They have fired defensive coordinator Mike Caldwell and his staff, Greg Auman of Fox reports.

Caldwell spent the past two seasons coordinating the team’s defense in his first stint in that role. He previously coached linebackers for the Eagles, Cardinals, Jets and Bucs.

The Jaguars ranked 22nd in total defense, including 26th in passing, and 17th in scoring defense.

Jacksonville began the season 8-3 before losing five of its last six games, and Sunday’s 28-20 loss to the Titans cost them the AFC South title and a playoff berth.

Head coach Doug Pederson praised offensive coordinator Press Taylor on Monday. Taylor assumed play-calling duties on a full-time basis this season.