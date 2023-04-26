Report: Jets rework John Franklin-Myers’ contract
Published April 26, 2023 03:26 PM
nbc_bfa_aaronrodgers_230426
Sheena Quick joins Brother from Another to discuss Aaron Rodger's press conference with the Jets and predicts the impact the veteran QB will have on the struggling New York team.
The Jets need salary cap space after the trade for Aaron Rodgers.
They already restructured Rodgers’ deal. They picked up his already guaranteed option bonus of $58.3 million, converting it into a signing bonus, making his cap hit for 2023 a mere $15.79 million.
They also have made at least one more tweak to a contract.
The team has converted $4.32 million of defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers’ base salary into a signing bonus, Field Yates of ESPN reports. That creates $3.5 million in 2023 salary cap space.
Franklin-Myers has three years left on his deal.
He started all 17 games last season, making 38 tackles, five sacks and 20 quarterback hits.