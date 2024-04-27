Report: John Franklin-Myers agrees to new two-year contract with Broncos

After being traded from the Jets to the Broncos on Saturday, defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers will have a new contract.

Per Mike Klis of KUSA, Franklin-Myers has agreed to a two-year, $15 million deal that will pay him approximately $10 million guaranteed.

Franklin-Myers was previously set to make $13.3 million in base salary for 2024. He had two years and $27.9 million left on his old contract.

A Rams fourth-round pick in 2018, Franklin-Myers had been with the Jets for the last five years. He started all 17 games for New York in each of the last two seasons.

In 2023, he was on the field for 55 percent of the Jets’ defensive snaps. He finished with 3.5 sacks, six tackles for loss, and 14 QB hits.