 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Jonah Williams suffered dislocated kneecap during Sunday’s win

  
Published January 16, 2023 08:50 AM
nbc_pft_bengalsinjuries_230116
January 16, 2023 08:29 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms assess the state of the Bengals offense after the unit struggled against the Ravens and now face a big Divisional Round test at the Bills.

There is a little more clarity on the injury Bengals left tackle Jonah Williams suffered in Sunday night’s win over the Ravens.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Williams suffered a dislocated kneecap during the contest. Williams went down late in the first half and did not return. He’s slated to have an MRI on Monday to determine the extent of the damage.

Jay Morrison of TheAthletic.com notes that it’s a recurrence of the injury he suffered against Baltimore in Week Five. Williams was able to play the next week against New Orleans and he didn’t miss an offensive snap.

Cincinnati’s offensive line has been ravaged by injuries in recent weeks. Right tackle La’el Collins suffered a torn ACL in the Week 16 win over the Patriots. Then right guard Alex Cappa went down with an ankle injury in the Week 18 win over Baltimore.

We’ll see what other adjustments the Bengals have to make up front this week as they get ready to play the Bills on Sunday afternoon.