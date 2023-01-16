Report: Jonah Williams suffered dislocated kneecap during Sunday’s win

There is a little more clarity on the injury Bengals left tackle Jonah Williams suffered in Sunday night’s win over the Ravens.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Williams suffered a dislocated kneecap during the contest. Williams went down late in the first half and did not return. He’s slated to have an MRI on Monday to determine the extent of the damage.

Jay Morrison of TheAthletic.com notes that it’s a recurrence of the injury he suffered against Baltimore in Week Five. Williams was able to play the next week against New Orleans and he didn’t miss an offensive snap.

Cincinnati’s offensive line has been ravaged by injuries in recent weeks. Right tackle La’el Collins suffered a torn ACL in the Week 16 win over the Patriots. Then right guard Alex Cappa went down with an ankle injury in the Week 18 win over Baltimore.

We’ll see what other adjustments the Bengals have to make up front this week as they get ready to play the Bills on Sunday afternoon.