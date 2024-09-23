Report: Justin Herbert X-rays negative, team will monitor him this week

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert had to exit Sunday’s loss to the Steelers after aggravating the high-ankle sprain he suffered in Week 2.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Herbert underwent X-rays that were negative after the contest in Pittsburgh. The Chargers will continue to monitor the quarterback throughout the week, as they play the Chiefs at home in Week 4.

Herbert exited the Week 3 matchup with Pittsburgh in the third quarter, finishing 12-of-18 passing for 125 yards with a touchdown. He told reporters that he’s hopeful to play against Kansas City.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh told reporters that he had planned to take Herbert out at the first sign the quarterback had a limp, and that’s what he did.

Taylor Heinicke came in after Herbert and completed both of his passing attempts for 24 yards. Easton Stick is also on the roster at QB.