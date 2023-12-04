Report: Kenny Pickett to miss extended time with ankle injury, may need surgery

After losing Sunday’s game to the Cardinals, the Steelers will at least temporarily have to continue their postseason push without quarterback Kenny Pickett.

Per Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the prognosis on Pickett’s ankle injury is “not good” and the quarterback will be out for an extended period. Dulac adds that the organization is concerned Pickett might need surgery, which would likely end his season.

Pickett was already dealing with an ankle issue, as he was listed on the injury report as a full participant throughout the week. His ankle was heavily taped during the game before he was tackled around the ankles toward the goal line in the first half on Sunday. He was able to walk off the field before heading back to the locker room.

With Pickett out, Mitch Trubisky is in line to start for Pittsburgh against New England on Thursday and beyond.

Pickett has completed 62 percent of his passes for 2,070 yards with six touchdowns and four picks this year.

Trusibky has completed 29-of-49 passes for 273 yards with two touchdowns and two picks in 2023.