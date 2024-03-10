Report: Packers will release De’Vondre Campbell this week

Linebacker De’Vondre Campbell will reportedly be joining the flood of free agents onto the market this week.

Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that the Packers are going to release Campbell on Wednesday. Waiting until Wednesday allows the Packers to make Campbell a post-June 1 cut and clear over $10.5 million in cap space later this year.

Campbell spent the last three seasons in Green Bay and started all 40 regular season games he played for the team. He was a first-team All-Pro after the 2021 season, but missed time with injuries the last two seasons.

Campbell had 317 tackles, four interceptions, two sacks, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries during his run with the Packers. He’s also played for the Falcons and Cardinals since entering the league as a 2016 fourth-round pick in Atlanta.