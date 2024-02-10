Report: Titans hire Randy Jordan as running backs coach

The Titans are hiring Randy Jordan as their running backs coach, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports.

Jordan spent 10 seasons in Washington, a holdover from the Jay Gruden staff kept by Ron Rivera. The Commanders just hired Dan Quinn as their new head coach, so Jordan will join Brian Callahan’s staff in Tennessee.

Jordan began his coaching career as an assistant coach with the Raiders in 2003. He then spent 10 years in the college ranks, coaching the running backs at Nebraska, Texas A&M and North Carolina.

In 2014, he joined Gruden’s staff in Washington.

Last season, he had senior offensive assistant added to his title.