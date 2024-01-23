Report: Titans to hire Brian Callahan as head coach

The Tennessee Titans have their new head coach.

The Titans are hiring Brian Callahan, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Callahan has spent the last five seasons as the Bengals’ offensive coordinator and will be tasked with building an offense in Tennessee. The first question facing him is whether he can turn Will Levis into the Titans’ franchise quarterback, or whether the Titans will get their quarterback elsewhere.

The 39-year-old Callahan is the son of former Raiders head coach Bill Callahan. Prior to joining the Bengals he coached with the Raiders, Lions and Broncos.

The Titans fired Mike Vrabel, who went 54-45 in six seasons in Tennessee, and are now moving on to Callahan.