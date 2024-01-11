Robert Kraft, Bill Belichick announce mutual agreement to part ways

It’s over. After 24 years, it’s over.

On Thursday, Patriots coach Bill Belichick and Patriots owner Robert Kraft have announced an agreement to end their relationship.

“Robert and I after a series of discussions have mutually agreed to part ways,” Belichick said. “And for me this is a day of gratitude and celebration.”

Belichick then thanked a wide range of people, from coaches to personnel to support staff to security to players. He also expressed appreciation for the media that has covered the team, and to the fans of the New England Patriots.

Belichick was far looser and less guarded than usual. He joked at the beginning that he hasn’t seen that many cameras “since we signed [Tim] Tebow.”

He ended by saying, “I look forward and [am] excited for the future.”

Kraft said that, on Wednesday, they met and “mutually agreed to part ways amicably.” Kraft expressed pride in the fact that the partnership lasted 24 years.

He called it a “very emotional day” for him, and for most Patriots fans, “as it represents the end of an era, one that hopefully will always be celebrated in his region.”

Kraft called Belichick “the greatest coach of all time,” but said they “mutually agreed” the move is needed “at this time.”

And it’s clear Kraft expects Belichick to keep coaching.

“It’ll be difficult to see him in a cutoff hoodie on the sideline,” Kraft said, “but I will always wish him continued success, except when he’s playing our beloved Patriots.”

After both Belichick and Kraft made their statements, they exited without taking questions.

And that was that. After 24 years and six Super Bowl wins, Belichick leaves New England. Where he goes next will be one of the dominant questions of the early weeks of the 2024 offseason.