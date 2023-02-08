 Skip navigation
Robert Kraft: Tom Brady is a Patriot from start to finish, we’ll celebrate his 20 years here

  
Published February 8, 2023 02:18 AM
nbc_pft_unpackingbradyretirement_230202
February 2, 2023 08:34 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack every aspect of Tom Brady’s move to retire, including the timing of the announcement, what factors contributed to the decision, if he’ll change his mind and more.

Tom Brady retired after three years in Tampa Bay, but Patriots owner Robert Kraft wants the greatest of all time to be remembered for his 20 years in New England.

Kraft told Malcolm Johnson of NBC 10 in Boston that the Patriots have big plans for how they’re going to honor Brady, not just during the 2023 season, but in future years with anniversaries of the six different championship teams Brady quarterbacked.

“He is a Patriot from start to finish . We’re going to have him back here and celebrate his 20 years with the Patriots, and hopefully we’ll have occasions to do it every year, different reasons,” Kraft said. “He’s a very special person, and been like, I’d like to say a brother to me, but really a son. He’s really special.”

Kraft also reiterated his desire to have Brady sign a one-day contract to retire with the Patriots. That may be complicated by the status of Brady’s contract with the Buccaneers, but whether a ceremonial one-day contract takes place or not, Kraft views Brady as a Patriot for life.