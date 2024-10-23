Robert Saleh has “fluid” role with Packers working with offensive coaches

Former Jets head coach Robert Saleh was spotted at Packers practice on Wednesday and it sounds like it won’t be the last time he’s around the team this year.

Saleh and Packers head coach Matt LaFleur coached together in the college ranks and with the Texans, which is why LaFleur reached out to Saleh to come and work with the team in the wake of the Jets letting him go. LaFleur said at his press conference that Saleh, who was the 49ers defensive coordinator before landing the Jets job, will be consulting with the team’s offensive coaches in what he called a “fluid” role.

“We’ve been close for a really long time,” LaFleur said. “We were roommates together back at Central Michigan. Thought it was a good idea just to bring him here and he’s helping us on the offensive side of the ball. I think that’s always a good deal to have that perspective, you know, that defensive perspective on that side of the ball. Just taking a look at some of the things we’re doing.”

LaFleur said he expected Saleh to be back at practice Thursday, but there’s no set schedule for when he’ll be with the team for the remainder of the season.