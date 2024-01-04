Robert Saleh: Whether here or somewhere else, Zach Wilson will have a hell of a year

The Jets named Trevor Siemian their starter for Sunday’s finale against the Patriots and said Zach Wilson will not play because of the concussion that’s kept him out the last two weeks.

That drops the curtain on Wilson’s third NFL season and it would seem to drop the curtain on Wilson’s run with the Jets. The third overall pick of the 2021 draft has gotten several extended opportunities to start and none of them have gone well enough to make a compelling pitch about a bright future for Wilson in the NFL.

Head coach Robert Saleh still tried his best on Wednesday, though. Saleh said at his press conference that Wilson is going to have a “long career” and he was then asked if that future will come with the Jets.

“We’ll see, it’s all things that we’re going to have to talk about once the season’s over, but whether it’s here or somewhere else, I believe he’s going to have a hell of a year or career,” Saleh said.

The Jets plan to have Aaron Rodgers back in 2024 and their 2023 experience would seem to make it vital to have a better backup option on hand, but we’ll have to wait for the offseason to see if the team has learned that lesson.