Seahawks sign second-round pick Zach Charbonnet

The Seahawks are down to one unsigned draft pick.

Second-round running back Zach Charbonnet signed with the team on Tuesday, which leaves first-round cornerback Devon Witherspoon is the only unsigned member of the group. Charbonnet signed a four-year deal.

Charbonnet had 195 carries for 1,359 yards and 14 touchdowns while catching 37 passes during his final season at UCLA. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said this offseason that the rookie will compete for playing time with Ken Walker right off the bat.

The NFL’s daily transaction wire also shows that the Seahawks signed defensive tackle Roderick Perry. Perry had two tackles in two games for the Browns last year.

Seattle rounded out the day’s moves by waiving defensive back James Campbell, linebacker Alton Robinson, and cornerback Isaiah Dunn.