 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Sepp Straka
3M Open - Backing Surging Straka
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
MLB: JUL 21 Pirates at Angels
Ohtani buzz dominates MLB trade deadline, even if smaller deals are more likely
MLB: Houston Astros at Chicago White Sox
Chicago White Sox reinstate 3B Yoán Moncada from the 10-day injured list

Top Clips

nbc_golf_thenine_230725.jpg
The Nine: Best from The Open, U.S. Girls’ Junior
nbc_smith_devanteadams_230725.jpg
Raiders’ WR Adams in a race against time
nbc_smith_giannis_230725.jpg
Fader’s Giannis book came from his family’s story

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Sepp Straka
3M Open - Backing Surging Straka
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
MLB: JUL 21 Pirates at Angels
Ohtani buzz dominates MLB trade deadline, even if smaller deals are more likely
MLB: Houston Astros at Chicago White Sox
Chicago White Sox reinstate 3B Yoán Moncada from the 10-day injured list

Top Clips

nbc_golf_thenine_230725.jpg
The Nine: Best from The Open, U.S. Girls’ Junior
nbc_smith_devanteadams_230725.jpg
Raiders’ WR Adams in a race against time
nbc_smith_giannis_230725.jpg
Fader’s Giannis book came from his family’s story

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Seahawks sign second-round pick Zach Charbonnet

  
Published July 25, 2023 06:13 PM

The Seahawks are down to one unsigned draft pick.

Second-round running back Zach Charbonnet signed with the team on Tuesday, which leaves first-round cornerback Devon Witherspoon is the only unsigned member of the group. Charbonnet signed a four-year deal.

Charbonnet had 195 carries for 1,359 yards and 14 touchdowns while catching 37 passes during his final season at UCLA. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said this offseason that the rookie will compete for playing time with Ken Walker right off the bat.

The NFL’s daily transaction wire also shows that the Seahawks signed defensive tackle Roderick Perry. Perry had two tackles in two games for the Browns last year.

Seattle rounded out the day’s moves by waiving defensive back James Campbell, linebacker Alton Robinson, and cornerback Isaiah Dunn.