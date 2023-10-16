Sean McDermott: Damien Harris heading in “good direction”

Sunday night’s game was stopped for several minutes in the first half after Bills running back Damien Harris was injured on a short run.

Harris suffered a neck injury after being hit by Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke and he was loaded on a backboard before being taken off the field by an ambulance. Harris was able to flash a thumbs up before leaving the field and the Bills announced that he had movement in his arms and legs shortly after the injury.

After the game, Bills head coach Sean McDermott delivered a positive update on Harris’ condition.

“It’s my understanding he has full movement,” McDermott said, via John Wawrow of the Associated Press. “Fortunate that he is seemingly heading in a good direction, with the reports we are getting. So I am very thankful to God for that.”

Harris is in his first year with the Bills after spending his first four seasons with the Patriots.