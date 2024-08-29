Sean McVay: Puka Nacua is practicing fully, will be ready to roll for Week One

Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua, who sat out practice for most of August with a knee injury, is good to go for the Week One meeting with the Lions on Sunday Night Football.

Head coach Sean McVay said today that Nacua is a full participant and fully prepared to play in Detroit.

“He’ll be ready to roll,” McVay said, via Stu Jackson of the Rams.

That’s the same thing McVay said shortly after Nacua’s injury, so he has progressed as expected.

Nacua is coming off a rookie season that was one of the best in NFL history, with 105 catches for 1,486 yards and six touchdowns. Nacua followed that regular season with nine catches for 181 yards and one touchdown in the playoff loss in Detroit. The Rams would love to see Nacua pick up right where he left off.