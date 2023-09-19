Shane Steichen: It was really good to see Gardner Minshew perform at a high level

Quarterback Gardner Minshew had to play most of Sunday’s win over the Texans for the Colts after rookie Anthony Richardson was ruled out with a concussion.

He completed 19-of-23 passes for 171 yards with a touchdown.

On Monday, head coach Shane Steichen praised Minshew for being prepared and ready to enter and help deliver a 31-20 victory.

“The way he prepares week in and week out, knowing the system and going out and operating the way he did — taking completions, operating at a high level, moving the football,” Steichen said at his press conference. “I know he came in there and had the two scoring drives when he came in. Operated that two-minute drive really well. We were playing normal ball and then it turned into a two-minute there at the end and just the way he operated it was very impressive.”

Steichen added that he “absolutely” saw the same kinds of things from Minshew when they were together with the Eagles.

“The guy loves football, he understands football,” Steichen said. “I’ve said this before, he’s like a coach on the field. Obviously, he went in there and performed at a high level, which was really good to see.”

We’ll see if Richardson can clear concussion protocol in time for Sunday’s matchup with the Ravens. But if not, Minshew will make his first start for Indianapolis.