Some aren’t surprised by alleged incident involving Mike Hall Jr.

Browns rookie defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr., a second-round selection in the 2024 draft, is accused of pointing a gun at a woman’s head and dragging her down a hallway on Monday night.

While only allegations at this point, some around the league aren’t surprised.

Pre-draft research, per a source with knowledge of such research, gave multiple teams pause about picking Hall. Per the source, Hall was off multiple draft boards.

Cleveland’s decision to take Hall with the 54th overall pick in the draft sparked surprise in some circles. And the current situation, if/when formal charges are filed, potentially will result in paid leave. After the charges are resolved, Hall also could be suspended without pay.

It’s unclear whether the Browns had concerns about Hall, based on their own research, and opted to take a chance or whether they didn’t come across anything that would have made Monday night’s incident not a huge surprise — if he’s indeed guilty as accused.

Regardless, the team that gave up three first-round picks and three other draft selections (along with $230 million fully guaranteed) for a quarterback who was suspended 11 games under the Personal Conduct Policy now has to worry about the possibility that they’ve wasted a second-round pick.