St. Louis wins XFL home opener, before crowd of 38,310

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX Fox Raceway Chase Sexton races out of a deep rut.JPG
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX Fox Raceway Chase Sexton races out of a deep rut.JPG
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

St. Louis wins XFL home opener, before crowd of 38,310

  
Published March 12, 2023 03:07 PM
nbc_pft_freeagency_230310
March 10, 2023 08:37 AM
Mike Florio and Peter King map out what to keep an eye on for free agency this year, including which players could land big deals, the teams that’ll be most aggressive and more.

The NFL gave up St. Louis, but St. Louis hasn’t given up on pro football.

A crowd of 38,310 showed up in St. Louis on Sunday to see the Battlehawks’ home opener against the Arlington Renegades. It was the first pro football game in St. Louis since the plug was pulled on the second iteration of XFL 3.0.

St. Louis won the game, 24-11.

Quarterback A.J. McCarron completed 20 of 27 passes for 214 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception. Running back Brian Hill churned up 89 yards on 18 carries, adding a touchdown. Receiver Darrius Shepherd caught eight passes for 91 yards and a touchdown.

The Battlehawks are now 3-1. With six games to play, they have four more at home.