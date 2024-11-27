 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_snf49ersatbils_241127.jpg
NFL Week 13 preview: 49ers vs. Bills
nbc_csu_bestbetsfpb_241127.jpg
Lions, Chiefs, Broncos lead NFL Week 13 best bets
nbc_csu_mnfbrownsatbroncos_241127.jpg
NFL Week 13 preview: Browns vs. Broncos

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_snf49ersatbils_241127.jpg
NFL Week 13 preview: 49ers vs. Bills
nbc_csu_bestbetsfpb_241127.jpg
Lions, Chiefs, Broncos lead NFL Week 13 best bets
nbc_csu_mnfbrownsatbroncos_241127.jpg
NFL Week 13 preview: Browns vs. Broncos

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Steelers edge rusher Alex Highsmith remains out of practice

  
Published November 27, 2024 03:46 PM

Steelers outside linebacker Alex Highsmith might be “feeling much better,” but he remains a non-participant.

The Steelers’ practice report shows Highsmith was out of practice again Wednesday.

He has missed the past two games with an ankle injury.

“We’ve got Alex Highsmith leaning in on the return,” coach Mike Tomlin said, via Teresa Varley of the team website. “We’ll let his participation and the quality of that participation be our guide in terms of whether he gets back in or to what degree he gets back in.”

Highsmith was the only player on the Steelers’ practice report who didn’t participate because of an injury.

Defensive tackle Montravius Adams (knee) and cornerback Cory Trice Jr. (hamstring) were full participants Wednesday. Both are in their 21-day practice windows as they work their way back from injured reserve.

Trice returned to practice Nov. 14, and Wednesday was Adams’ first practice back.