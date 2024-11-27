Steelers edge rusher Alex Highsmith remains out of practice

Steelers outside linebacker Alex Highsmith might be “feeling much better,” but he remains a non-participant.

The Steelers’ practice report shows Highsmith was out of practice again Wednesday.

He has missed the past two games with an ankle injury.

“We’ve got Alex Highsmith leaning in on the return,” coach Mike Tomlin said, via Teresa Varley of the team website. “We’ll let his participation and the quality of that participation be our guide in terms of whether he gets back in or to what degree he gets back in.”

Highsmith was the only player on the Steelers’ practice report who didn’t participate because of an injury.

Defensive tackle Montravius Adams (knee) and cornerback Cory Trice Jr. (hamstring) were full participants Wednesday. Both are in their 21-day practice windows as they work their way back from injured reserve.

Trice returned to practice Nov. 14, and Wednesday was Adams’ first practice back.