Steelers list Kenny Pickett as limited on Monday’s estimated practice report

The Steelers didn’t practice on Monday, but they say quarterback Kenny Pickett would have been on the field if they did.

Pickett suffered a rib injury that forced him out of Sunday’s loss to the Jaguars and head coach Mike Tomlin said on Monday that “the door is definitively ajar” for Pickett to play on Thursday against the Titans. The team said that Pickett would have been a limited participant in practice, which fits with the idea that he has a chance to play this week.

Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick has already been ruled out with a hamstring injury and he would not have practiced on Monday.

Defensive backs Damontae Kazee (hand) and Levi Wallace (foot) were both listed as limited participants. Running back Anthony McFarland Jr. (knee) and defensive lineman Cameron Heyward (groin) are also listed as limited as they work their way back from injured reserve.