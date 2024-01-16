T.J. Watt: I don’t want to play for anyone other than Mike Tomlin

All-Pro edge rusher T.J. Watt has played for only one head coach during his seven seasons in Pittsburgh. He made clear Tuesday he wants to play for the same head coach for the rest of his career.

Watt reiterated what teammate Cameron Heyward said in throwing support behind Mike Tomlin.

“I want to play for Mike T,” Watt said, via video from Mike DeFabo of TheAthletic.com. “It was huge in my contract talks is I don’t want to play for anyone other than Mike T. You guys understand and see in the way I talk about how much I respect and appreciate him as a coach, as a man, as a leader. That’s my endorsement for him.”

During his postgame media availability, Tomlin walked off before sharing any thoughts about having one year left on his contract. His future has been the subject of rumors and speculation, because it’s the first time in his 17 seasons Tomlin has gotten to this point in his contract without receiving an extension.

PFT has reported the Steelers want Tomlin back with an extension, but the wait is for the coach to confirm that he plans to remain in Pittsburgh long term.

Watt’s 19 sacks led the NFL this season, the third time in four years he has led the league in that category.