Tee Higgins remains out of Bengals practice on Thursday

Tee Higgins’ rib injury has kept him off the field for a second straight day.

According to the Bengals’ injury report, Higgins did not participate in Thursday’s practice.

Higgins said this week that he was “hopeful” to play against the Cardinals in Week 5. But by missing the first two days of practice, his status for the game is at least in question, if not in doubt.

Linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither also remained a non-participant on Thursday.

But cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (concussion) was upgraded to limited. Left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. (groin) and tight end Irv Smith Jr. (hamstring) were also upgraded to full.

Cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (back) was added to the injury report as limited.