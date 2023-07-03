Terrace Marshall feels he has a “clean slate” heading into third Panthers season

A new coaching staff feels like a new start for Panthers wide receiver Terrace Marshall.

Marshall was a 2021 second-round pick in Carolina and he’s started 12 of the 27 games he’s played since joining the Panthers. He has 45 catches for 628 yards and a touchdown in those appearances, which isn’t quite the level of production that the Panthers hoped to see when they added him to the roster in the draft but Marshall is hopeful about what life will be like with the new staff in place.

Marshall said he’s feeling “a fresh start, clean slate” with head coach Frank Reich, offensive coordinator Thomas Brown, and wide receivers coach Shawn Jefferson steering the ship and that he’s heading into the season without any baggage from the last two years.

“I’d say one word to describe it is just clear – clear-minded, just ready to take on what this year’s going to bring,” Marshall said, via the team’s website. “Just taking it one day at a time, really. Just grinding it out with the team, getting work right with the scheme and QBs. I’m ready to go.”

The Panthers added DJ Chark, Adam Thielen, and second-round pick Jonathan Mingo to their receiving corps this offseason, so Marshall will have to show some spark on the field in order to avoid being pushed to the side as part of the fresh start in Carolina.