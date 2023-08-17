Terron Armstead says he’s OK after being carted off at Dolphins practice

Dolphins left tackle Terron Armstead appears to have dodged a bullet after he was carted off the practice field with a leg injury today.

Armstead told Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill that he was OK, and Hill relayed that to reporters. Hill also said he considers Armstead to be among the Dolphins’ most important players, even more important than Hill himself.

“Receivers, we get the stats, we get the glory, we get the instagram followers and all that,” Hill said. “But Terron is a huge part of our team. I feel like he’s more important than I am because the left side, we really need somebody to hold that side down. I think it’s not serious, I’m sure he’ll shake back. As soon as it happened I went to him and said, ‘Are you straight?’ He said, ‘Yeah, I’m straight, man, I’m just old.’”

The 32-year-old Armstead was a Pro Bowler for the Dolphins last year, and it sounds like he should be good to go to be in top form in time for the start of the regular season.