 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_ncaalatest_240524.jpg
NCAA, Power 5 settle three antitrust lawsuits
nbc_pft_watson_240524.jpg
Watson ‘looks like himself ' but must stay healthy
nbc_pft_draft_240524.jpg
QBs with weakest hold on starting QB job

Other PFT Content

Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly
San Francisco 49ers v Washington Commanders
The Commanders keep sending mixed messages on whether they’re done with old name and logo

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_ncaalatest_240524.jpg
NCAA, Power 5 settle three antitrust lawsuits
nbc_pft_watson_240524.jpg
Watson ‘looks like himself ' but must stay healthy
nbc_pft_draft_240524.jpg
QBs with weakest hold on starting QB job

Other PFT Content

Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly
San Francisco 49ers v Washington Commanders
The Commanders keep sending mixed messages on whether they’re done with old name and logo

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

This year, 10 teams will play three games only 10 days apart

  
Published May 24, 2024 11:19 AM

The 2024 schedule has a wrinkle that affects nearly one third of the league. Even though, in five prior years, that specific wrinkle had never been used a single time on a single team.

Three games from Monday to Sunday to Thursday. Whether that’s 10 days or 11 days (apparently, it’s subject to debate), it didn’t happened from 2019 to 2023. For any team.

This year, it happens for six teams: Jets, Seahawks, Saints, Cowboys, Bengals, and Bears.

For four other teams, it’s a Sunday-Saturday-Wednesday thing, thanks to the Christmas games: Steelers, Ravens, Chiefs, Texans.

It’s a lot to expect from any team. The fact that the league expects it from 10 of them this year doesn’t make it better. However, once the league stumbled over the silver-bullet statistic that the injury rates when teams play with six days off between games is no different than playing with three days off between games, plenty of scheduling configurations can be justified.

The question is whether this year was a fluke, or whether we’ll see it more often. Our guess is that we will, because when it comes to setting the schedule only two factors matter.

Not health and safety. Dollars and cents.