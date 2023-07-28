Trent Williams: If Brock Purdy was going through anything in practice, I couldn’t tell

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy told reporters on Thursday that his arm is feeling great after undergoing elbow surgery earlier in the offseason.

But Purdy also admitted that he does have to knock some rust off.

Nevertheless, left tackle Trent Williams said the young quarterback looked like himself in his first practice.

“He seems like Brock,” Williams said, via Tristi Rodriguez of NBCSportsBayArea.com. “Brock is rock-solid mentally. He doesn’t get flustered very easily. He took the whole process like a champ. If he was going through anything, I couldn’t tell.”

But Williams didn’t get into any intangible impact of Purdy’s return.

“No emotions. It’s football,” Williams said. “We’re all happy to see him back, and we’re happy the surgery was successful. He’s 100 percent. More so than a teammate, he’s a family member to us, so his health is always first [priority.]

“Everybody is excited whenever we get anybody back from injury.”

Purdy was a key factor in San Francisco’s success last season, helping the team win its last six games of the regular season. He finished the campaign completing 67.1 percent of his passes for 1,374 yards with 13 touchdowns and four interceptions.