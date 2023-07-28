Trent Williams: If Brock Purdy was going through anything in practice, I couldn’t tell

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series HighPoint.com 400
Kyle Busch wins in his first Superstar Racing Experience start
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Diamond League And Kamila Skolimowska Memorial
Thiago Braz, Rio Olympic pole vault champ, provisionally suspended over banned substance
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-New Jersey Devils at New York Rangers
Senators sign free-agent forward Vladimir Tarasenko to a 1-year, $5 million deal

Top Clips

nbc_pst_transfernews_230728.jpg
Will Hojlund, Lavia complete rumored PL transfers?
nbc_pst_usaexpectationschange_230728.jpg
U.S. expectations shouldn’t waver, history shows
nbc_pst_impressingsofarwwc_230728.jpg
Which teams are standing out at Women’s World Cup?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series HighPoint.com 400
Kyle Busch wins in his first Superstar Racing Experience start
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Diamond League And Kamila Skolimowska Memorial
Thiago Braz, Rio Olympic pole vault champ, provisionally suspended over banned substance
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-New Jersey Devils at New York Rangers
Senators sign free-agent forward Vladimir Tarasenko to a 1-year, $5 million deal

Top Clips

nbc_pst_transfernews_230728.jpg
Will Hojlund, Lavia complete rumored PL transfers?
nbc_pst_usaexpectationschange_230728.jpg
U.S. expectations shouldn’t waver, history shows
nbc_pst_impressingsofarwwc_230728.jpg
Which teams are standing out at Women’s World Cup?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Trent Williams: If Brock Purdy was going through anything in practice, I couldn’t tell

  
Published July 28, 2023 01:48 PM

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy told reporters on Thursday that his arm is feeling great after undergoing elbow surgery earlier in the offseason.

But Purdy also admitted that he does have to knock some rust off.

Nevertheless, left tackle Trent Williams said the young quarterback looked like himself in his first practice.

He seems like Brock,” Williams said, via Tristi Rodriguez of NBCSportsBayArea.com. “Brock is rock-solid mentally. He doesn’t get flustered very easily. He took the whole process like a champ. If he was going through anything, I couldn’t tell.”

But Williams didn’t get into any intangible impact of Purdy’s return.

“No emotions. It’s football,” Williams said. “We’re all happy to see him back, and we’re happy the surgery was successful. He’s 100 percent. More so than a teammate, he’s a family member to us, so his health is always first [priority.]

“Everybody is excited whenever we get anybody back from injury.”

Purdy was a key factor in San Francisco’s success last season, helping the team win its last six games of the regular season. He finished the campaign completing 67.1 percent of his passes for 1,374 yards with 13 touchdowns and four interceptions.