Tyrod Taylor: No anticipation for my role on Sunday

Jets head coach Aaron Glenn kept his quarterback choice for this week under wraps when he met with reporters on Wednesday and no one else from the team has given a hint about who will get the start.

Justin Fields said that he and Tyrod Taylor are both getting practice reps with the first team and Taylor was also mum about which direction things might go when he met with the media on Thursday. Taylor replaced Fields for the second half of last Sunday’s loss, but he said he’s not expecting any role against the Bengals this Sunday.

“I have no anticipation for it,” Taylor said. “My mind and my sole focus is being available and ready to be able to lead this team when called upon.”

Glenn will speak to reporters again on Friday, but he cited competitive advantage for his reason for withholding the quarterback choice on Wednesday so the wait to find out his identity may run all the way up to the announcement of inactives on Sunday morning.