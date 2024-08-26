Uchenna Nwosu out for multiple weeks with knee injury

The Seahawks made a trade to acquire a linebacker earlier on Monday and now there might be a little more explanation as to why.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Nwosu suffered an MCL sprain during the preseason game against Cleveland and will be out between two to six weeks.

Nwosu, 27, missed most of last season with a pectoral injury. He resigned 2.0 sacks in six games with a pair of forced fumbles before being sidelined.

Nwosu tallied a career-high 9.5 sacks with 12 tackles for loss and 26 QB hits in his first season with the Seahawks back in 2022.

In 85 games for the Chargers and Seahawks, he has 26.5 sacks, 37 tackles for loss, and 77 QB hits.

Seattle acquired Trevis Gipson from the Jaguars earlier on Monday to add some depth at the position.