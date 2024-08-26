 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_number1draftpicks_v2_240826.jpg
2024 expectations for current, former No. 1 picks
nbc_simms_steelers_240826.jpg
Steelers have ‘a lot of questions’ entering 2024
nbc_simms_sfoutlook_240826.jpg
Where 49ers stand after 2024 NFL preseason

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - 49ers at Chiefs
2024 AFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: San Francisco 49ers-Rookie Minicamp
Report: 49ers knew Ricky Pearsall had a shoulder issue
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_number1draftpicks_v2_240826.jpg
2024 expectations for current, former No. 1 picks
nbc_simms_steelers_240826.jpg
Steelers have ‘a lot of questions’ entering 2024
nbc_simms_sfoutlook_240826.jpg
Where 49ers stand after 2024 NFL preseason

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - 49ers at Chiefs
2024 AFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: San Francisco 49ers-Rookie Minicamp
Report: 49ers knew Ricky Pearsall had a shoulder issue
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Uchenna Nwosu out for multiple weeks with knee injury

  
Published August 26, 2024 03:36 PM

The Seahawks made a trade to acquire a linebacker earlier on Monday and now there might be a little more explanation as to why.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Nwosu suffered an MCL sprain during the preseason game against Cleveland and will be out between two to six weeks.

Nwosu, 27, missed most of last season with a pectoral injury. He resigned 2.0 sacks in six games with a pair of forced fumbles before being sidelined.

Nwosu tallied a career-high 9.5 sacks with 12 tackles for loss and 26 QB hits in his first season with the Seahawks back in 2022.

In 85 games for the Chargers and Seahawks, he has 26.5 sacks, 37 tackles for loss, and 77 QB hits.

Seattle acquired Trevis Gipson from the Jaguars earlier on Monday to add some depth at the position.