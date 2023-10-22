Vikings rule out Ezra Cleveland, so Dalton Risner will start at LG

The Vikings have ruled out left guard Ezra Cleveland for Monday Night Football. Cleveland injured a foot last week against the Bears and did not practice all week.

The injury will cause Cleveland to miss his first game since his rookie year in 2020.

Dalton Risner, who the team signed to a one-year, $3 million deal late last month, will start. He played the final 10 snaps last week after Cleveland was hurt.

Cornerback Akayleb Evans (oblique) and receiver Jalen Nailor (hamstring) are questionable.

Evans was limited in practice this week, and coach Kevin O’Connell said he was “cautiously optimistic” that Evans would play against the 49ers.

Nailor remains on injured reserve, but the team could activate him back to the 53-player roster Sunday.

The Vikings won’t have defensive line coach Chris Rumph, who will miss the game with a leave of absence. Assistant defensive line coach Pat Hill will assume Rumph’s duties, with assistance from assistant head coach Mike Pettine and defensive assistant Imarjaye Albury.