Vikings worked out Ronald Darby

  
Published August 4, 2023 09:16 AM

Cornerback Ronald Darby’s search for a place to play in 2023 took him to Minnesota this week.

Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star-Tribune reports that Darby worked out for the Vikings on Thursday. Darby also visited the Texans last week.

Darby played in five games for the Broncos last season before tearing his ACL. He had 14 tackles, a forced fumble, and three passes defensed in those appearances.

Darby has also played for Washington, Philadelphia, and Buffalo since entering the league as a 2015 second-round pick.

The Vikings currently have Byron Murphy, Akayleb Evans, Mekhi Blackmon, Andrew Booth, Jay Ward, Joejuan Williams, Tay Gowan, Kalon Barnes, C.J. Coldon, and Najee Thompson vying for roles in their cornerback group.