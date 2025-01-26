Washington’s repeated offside fouls nearly triggered application of very obscure rule

In the fourth quarter of Sunday’s NFC Championship, the Commanders unleashed an aggressive strategy for defending the tush push.

The Commanders jumped offside three times, with linebacker Frankie Luvu twice leaping over the line of scrimmage before the snap.

After the third foul, referee Shawn Hochuli eventually explained that a warning had been issued to the Commanders. At some point, the officials had the power to award a touchdown.

If that had happened, it apparently would have been unprecedented.

The rule against “palpably unfair acts” has been on the books for decades, at least since 1942. As best anyone knows, it’s never been used.

If/when a palpably unfair act occurs, the referee may award a score for the other team, if that’s the equitable outcome.

The possibility of it has been discussed on several occasions over the past dozen years. In 2023, the Texans repeatedly went offside prior to a potential game-winning field goal by the Panthers. Earlier that year, a touchdown-saving horse-collar tackle by Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters could have resulted in the officials awarding a score to the Packers.

It might have been an issue in 2022, if Patriots quarterback Mac Jones had tripped Raiders pass rusher Chandler Jones on a game-winning fumble return. (Jones didn’t.)

It also was a possibility in the 2020 NFC Championship, when the Packers intentionally jumped offside late in the game, with the Buccaneers facing second and one. If Tampa had declined, and if the Packers had kept doing it, the officials could have invoked the rule.

A touchdown also could have been award on Thanksgiving night in 2013, when Steelers coach Mike Tomlin strayed toward the field and disrupted a long return by Ravens kick returner Jacoby Jones.

It’s unclear whether the officials would have given the Eagles a touchdown after a fourth offside foul by the Commanders. The Eagles finally got the ball snapped and scored on the fourth try.