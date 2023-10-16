Will Chiefs have reunion with Frank Clark?

Even before the Broncos officially released defensive lineman Frank Clark on Saturday, the Chiefs already were the betting favorite to land him.

His return to Kansas City seems obvious for both sides.

Clark played four seasons with the Chiefs, with three Pro Bowls and 7.5 sacks in six postseason games in the team’s two Super Bowl seasons.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid addressed the possibility of Clark’s return in his video conference Monday.

“We love Frank,” Reid said, via Ed Easton of USA Today. “Right now, we’re just talking through some things there. There are a few things you have to look at when you do that. That’s kind of where we’re at. We haven’t done anything to this point.”

The Chiefs get veteran Charles Omenihu back this week after he served a six-game suspension, but the return of Clark would do even more for the team’s chances to repeat.