WNBA team owned by Mark Davis is under investigation for salary cap violations

Well, here’s yet another instance of potential NFL owner misconduct that will likely be either overlooked or underpunished.

Howard Megdal of TheNextHoops.com reports that the WNBA is investigating the Las Vegas Aces, owned by Raiders owner Mark Davis, for “making under-the-table payment offers ” to players.

Megdal’s report cites NINE unnamed sources. The Aces and the WNBA did not respond to a request for comment from Megdal.

Per the report, a high-level employee of the Aces allegedly instructed agents for certain players that, upon conclusion of the phone call during which a contract was being negotiated, the agent would receive another call offering a specific amount of money from another company, for a job that entailed “negligible” work.

The situation potentially extends beyond the question of whether the Aces violated the WNBA’s salary cap. There could be tax implications or other potential consequences that possibly will catch the eye of an ambitious prosecutor who would explore whether and to what extent laws may have been violated by such a scheme.

If in the end there’s any there there, there could be a major problem for the Aces, the WNBA, Davis, and -- eventually -- the NFL.