 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants

Top Clips

nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago
nbc_cycling_thetour21ep2_230630.jpg
The Tour 21: Riding for Survival 2023, Episode 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants

Top Clips

nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago
nbc_cycling_thetour21ep2_230630.jpg
The Tour 21: Riding for Survival 2023, Episode 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

WNBA team owned by Mark Davis is under investigation for salary cap violations

  
Published February 8, 2023 05:01 AM
nbc_pft_rodgers_230602
February 6, 2023 02:37 PM
Davante Adams called playing with Aaron Rodgers again a “dream scenario,” but Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack why Josh McDaniels needs to lay the framework with a more permanent QB.

Well, here’s yet another instance of potential NFL owner misconduct that will likely be either overlooked or underpunished.

Howard Megdal of TheNextHoops.com reports that the WNBA is investigating the Las Vegas Aces, owned by Raiders owner Mark Davis, for “making under-the-table payment offers ” to players.

Megdal’s report cites NINE unnamed sources. The Aces and the WNBA did not respond to a request for comment from Megdal.

Per the report, a high-level employee of the Aces allegedly instructed agents for certain players that, upon conclusion of the phone call during which a contract was being negotiated, the agent would receive another call offering a specific amount of money from another company, for a job that entailed “negligible” work.

The situation potentially extends beyond the question of whether the Aces violated the WNBA’s salary cap. There could be tax implications or other potential consequences that possibly will catch the eye of an ambitious prosecutor who would explore whether and to what extent laws may have been violated by such a scheme.

If in the end there’s any there there, there could be a major problem for the Aces, the WNBA, Davis, and -- eventually -- the NFL.