Woody Johnson was very involved in getting Haason Reddick deal done

  
Published October 20, 2024 08:50 AM

After the Jets traded for receiver Davante Adams, one source observed that owner Woody Johnson is “determined to create the impression that he made the right decision by firing coach Robert Saleh.” We suggested that the next move, in order to make the Saleh move look like the right move, would be to get holdout defensive end Haason Reddick back in the fold.

It’s no surprise, then, that Woody was very involved in the effort to get Reddick’s deal done, per a source with knowledge of the situation.

Woody’s goal generally is to win, obviously. More specifically, he needs to show he was right — especially with influential voices like Bill Belichick accusing him of “ready, fire, aim” tendencies.

The Jets already have lost their first game post-Saleh. They’ll have Adams in the fold as they try to beat the Steelers on Sunday night. Reddick will be available for the second 2024 short turnaround for the Jets: at New England on Sunday then at home against the Texans on Thursday night.

With five losses, the Jets are getting closer and closer to having too many to get to the playoffs. With seven spots per conference and 17 games, 9-8 seems to be the bare minimum.

With 10 games left, can they go 7-3? We’ll find out tonight whether, with nine games left, they’ll have to go 6-3 or 7-2.

Either way, Reddick will be back for the final nine. And given that Woody was very involved in getting it done, expect him to be involved the rest of the way. Especially with 16 days left in the trading period.