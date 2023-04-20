Would Cowboys trade up for Bijan Robinson?

Earlier this week on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, Cowboys executive Stephen Jones didn’t close the door on drafting Texas running back Bijan Robinson at No. 26, if he falls that far. During my own visit earlier this morning on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, I was asked whether the Cowboys would trade up to get one of the best players in the draft, regardless of position.

It largely depends on how high they’d have to go, and what they’d have to give up to get there.

“I don’t think I’ve seen any set of circumstances that he’s not a first-round pick in almost any draft,” Jones said regarding the possibility of taking Robinson at No. 26. “I’m sure when that first day is over, he’s gonna certainly have a team, and you never know .”

As recently explained , the trend in recent years has become to not take running backs in the top 10. The injury risk at the position is simply too high. But with a player like Robinson, the reward could be worth it.

If a playoff team gets him, that team will likely be viewed on the morning after round one as a Super Bowl contender.

That definitely will be the case of Robinson lands in Dallas.

So what would they give up to get Robinson? Again, it depends on how high they’d be moving. If he can help deliver a Super Bowl appearance (or, before that, the first NFC title game showing since 1995), it could be well worth the investment of, say, a 2024 first-round pick -- especially since Robinson’s presence could make that pick even lower.