Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Would Cowboys trade up for Bijan Robinson?

  
Published April 20, 2023 05:45 AM
nbc_pft_cowboysdraftneeds_230418
April 18, 2023 09:02 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms spell out why the Cowboys’ top priority for the NFL draft needs to be strengthening their defensive line, as well as how a star RB could be a major asset.

Earlier this week on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, Cowboys executive Stephen Jones didn’t close the door on drafting Texas running back Bijan Robinson at No. 26, if he falls that far. During my own visit earlier this morning on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, I was asked whether the Cowboys would trade up to get one of the best players in the draft, regardless of position.

It largely depends on how high they’d have to go, and what they’d have to give up to get there.

“I don’t think I’ve seen any set of circumstances that he’s not a first-round pick in almost any draft,” Jones said regarding the possibility of taking Robinson at No. 26. “I’m sure when that first day is over, he’s gonna certainly have a team, and you never know .”

As recently explained , the trend in recent years has become to not take running backs in the top 10. The injury risk at the position is simply too high. But with a player like Robinson, the reward could be worth it.

If a playoff team gets him, that team will likely be viewed on the morning after round one as a Super Bowl contender.

That definitely will be the case of Robinson lands in Dallas.

So what would they give up to get Robinson? Again, it depends on how high they’d be moving. If he can help deliver a Super Bowl appearance (or, before that, the first NFC title game showing since 1995), it could be well worth the investment of, say, a 2024 first-round pick -- especially since Robinson’s presence could make that pick even lower.