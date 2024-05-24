 Skip navigation
Zac Robinson: Shared history with Kirk Cousins is a comfort

  
Published May 24, 2024 11:01 AM

Kirk Cousins has never played for Zac Robinson before, but the Falcons offensive coordinator believes their partnership will be helped by the quarterback’s experience with other coaches.

Cousins spent the last couple of years playing in an offense designed by Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell and O’Connell came to Minnesota after a couple of years as the offensive coordinator for the Rams. Robinson was on the same staff and he said this week that it is a “comfort” to have that shared background because of how much Cousins is able to recall from past offenses.

“He can recall things from when he had Klint Kubiak as his offensive coordinator,” Robinson said, via the team’s website. “Then, obviously, recently with O’Connell. He can kind of take some of those things that he’s had with Kevin the last couple years and apply it to what we’re doing here. There’s still some new stuff, so he’s still learning a few new things, but you see right away how well he sees defenses.”

The Falcons have been held back in recent seasons by subpar quarterback play. That led them to make the move to Cousins and the hope is that the similar history will allow him to hit the ground running this fall.