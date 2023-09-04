Zac Taylor: Joe Burrow’s Monday practice was “encouraging to see”

It seems like things are trending toward Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow playing in Sunday’s season opener against Cleveland.

But head coach Zac Taylor still has not announced that will be the case.

Burrow once again participated in Cincinnati’s practice on Monday and after the session, Taylor noted the quarterback looked good.

“Today was a really good day for him. It was encouraging to see,” Taylor said, via Paul Dehner Jr. of TheAthletic.com. Taylor added that the Bengals and Burrow are “continuing to take it day to day right now.”

Burrow missed nearly all of training camp with a calf injury. He returned to practice last week.

While Taylor still has not committed to Burrow starting Week 1, offensive coordinator Brian Callahan told reporters that the team has a “good plan in place” to have the QB ready for Sept. 10.

If for some reason Burrow isn’t able to play, the Bengals have Jake Browning on their 53-man roster and Will Grier on their practice squad at quarterback.