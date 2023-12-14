Zach Wilson lands on injury report as full participant with knee injury

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson is on the team’s injury report after his triumphant return to the starting lineup, but it doesn’t look like it will be an issue for Sunday’s game against the Dolphins.

Wilson was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice with a knee injury given as the reason for his appearance on the list. Wilson, who was named the AFC offensive player of the week on Wednesday, has not missed any time due to injury this season, but he was benched for two games before returning for last Sunday’s 30-6 win over the Texans.

Aaron Rodgers was listed as a non-participant in practice, which is in line with his usual Wednesday schedule since being designated for return from injured reserve. Wide receiver jason Brownlee (ankle), defensive end John Franklin-Myers (ankle), defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (knee), and tackle Carter Warren (hip) were also out of practice.

Fullback Nick Bawden (knee), tackle Mekhi Becton (knee), running back Breece Hall (ankle), tackle Max Mitchell (neck), and center Joe Tippman (shoulder) were limited participants.