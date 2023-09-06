Zack Moss will return to practice on Wednesday

The Colts won’t have Jonathan Taylor for at least the first four weeks of the season. But they are getting a key member of their backfield back to practice on Wednesday.

Via multiple reporters, head coach Shane Steichen said on Wednesday that Zack Moss will practice on Wednesday. He’s been sidelined by a broken arm suffered early on in training camp.

Given Taylor’s absence, Moss’ availability will be an important factor for Indianapolis as the club opens the season against Jacksonville on Sunday. Acquired from Buffalo in a midseason trade, Moss rushed for 365 yards and a touchdown in eight games with three starts for the Colts in 2022.

Moss is listed as Indianapolis’ starter on the team’s unofficial depth chart with Deon Jackson and Evan Hull behind him.

Steichen also said that linebacker E.J. Speed has cleared concussion protocol but linebacker Shaquille Leonard is still progressing through the steps.

The Colts will release their first injury report of the season later on Wednesday.