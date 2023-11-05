 Skip navigation
nbc_nas_custer_231104.jpg
Cole Custer wins first Xfinity Series championship on wild overtime restart
NCAA Football: Iowa at Northwestern
Stevens nails 53-yard field goal in closing seconds as Iowa beats Northwestern 10-7 at Wrigley
World Wide Technology Championship - Round Three
Kuchar’s late collapse ties him with Villegas in Mexico

nbc_cfb_michmorgantd_231104.jpg
Morgan turns on the jets for 44-yard Michigan TD
nbc_nas_mayer_231104.jpg
Mayer: ‘I’m pumped for next year’
nbc_nas_nemechek_231104.jpg
Nemechek: ‘Sucks to end our season this way’

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Shyheim
Carter

Syndication: The Tennessean
Mike Vrabel not ready to say whether Will Levis or Ryan Tannehill starts next week
The Titans won’t name their starting quarterback going forward until Tannehill is healthy.
Johnson paces Steelers against Titans on TNF
George Pickens seems to be getting frustrated, and he’s dropping strong social-media clues of it
Treylon Burks is in concussion protocol
Giants sign Cade York to 53-man roster
Steelers’ approach could get them to playoffs, but it won’t work there
Will Levis: Losing sucks, especially at this level