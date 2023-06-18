 Skip navigation
NCAA Football: Notre Dame at Stanford
Notre Dame’s Love, Indiana’s Mendoza, Vanderbilt’s Pavia, Ohio State’s Sayin named Heisman finalists
NASCAR Antitrust Lawsuit Trial Begins In Charlotte, North Carolina
Economist says NASCAR owes $364.7M to teams in antitrust case
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
Right-hander Drew Anderson and Detroit Tigers agree to 1-year, $7 million contract

nbc_nba_phxminn_digitalhit_251208.jpg
Suns get ‘really big win’ against Timberwolves
nbc_nba_spursnola_251208(1).jpg
Highlights: Spurs overcome Queen triple-double
nbc_nba_tmacfisher_251208.jpg
Fisher delivers McGrady’s custom jacket in studio

Hunter
NHL: Los Angeles Kings at Pittsburgh Penguins
Jaromir Jagr is back: At 53 years old, former NHL great starts his 38th professional season
Jagr, whose 766 NHL goals rank him No. 4 all-time on that list, played 11 seasons in Pittsburgh, winning the Stanley Cup with the Penguins in 1991 and 1992.
NHL: Vegas Golden Knights at Seattle Kraken
McCann scores with 3.8 seconds left in OT, Kraken beat Golden Knights 2-1
NHL: New York Rangers at Vegas Golden Knights
Panthers bring back Cole Schwindt, who was part of trade that landed Matthew Tkachuk
Hockey Canada Sexual Assault Trial Verdict To Be Delivered
Future of 5 players acquitted of sexual assault is a point of discussion as NHL camps open
Tom Hicks, the Texas businessman who owned Stars, Rangers and Liverpool teams, dies at 79
Lightning sign Ryan McDonagh to a 3-year, $12.3M contract extension
Dallas Stars forward Tyler Seguin likely is out for the rest of the NHL season with a torn ACL
Hart returns to NHL after nearly two years, receives warm welcome from home fans
Campbell looks to build opportunities for others
Blues’ Jimmy Snuggerud having wrist surgery, Alexey Toropchenko out after burning legs in home accident