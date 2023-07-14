 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: JUL 16 NASCAR Xfinity Series Crayon 200
NASCAR Friday schedule at New Hampshire Motor Speedway
HUNGARY-BUDAPEST-FINA WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS-DIVING-MEN'S 10M PLATFORM
China’s powerful diving team makes changes for world championships
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: APR 23 Notre Dame Spring Game
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 15 Ryan Barnes, junior cornerback

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_mcilroyreaction_230713.jpg
McIlroy would rather retire than play in LIV Golf
nbc_golf_gc_hunanandmcilroy_230713.jpg
An, McIlroy start strong at Genesis Scottish Open
nbc_golf_barbasolrd1_230713.jpg
Highlights: 2023 Barbasol Championship, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: JUL 16 NASCAR Xfinity Series Crayon 200
NASCAR Friday schedule at New Hampshire Motor Speedway
HUNGARY-BUDAPEST-FINA WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS-DIVING-MEN'S 10M PLATFORM
China’s powerful diving team makes changes for world championships
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: APR 23 Notre Dame Spring Game
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 15 Ryan Barnes, junior cornerback

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_mcilroyreaction_230713.jpg
McIlroy would rather retire than play in LIV Golf
nbc_golf_gc_hunanandmcilroy_230713.jpg
An, McIlroy start strong at Genesis Scottish Open
nbc_golf_barbasolrd1_230713.jpg
Highlights: 2023 Barbasol Championship, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Benedetta Pilato, Yang Junxuan not entered to defend swimming world titles

  
Published July 14, 2023 06:57 AM
Benedetta Pilato

BUDAPEST, HUNGARY - JUNE 19: Benedetta Pilato of Team Italy reacts after finishing first in the Women’s 100m Breaststroke Semi Final on day two of the Budapest 2022 FINA World Championships at Duna Arena on June 19, 2022 in Budapest, Hungary. (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Italian Benedetta Pilato and China’s Yang Junxuan are not preliminary entries in their 2022 gold-medal events at this month’s world swimming championships, but they are entered in other events.

Pilato, who won the 100m breaststroke in Budapest last year, is entered solely in the 50m breast for worlds that start July 23 in Fukuoka, Japan.

Italy entered Lisa Angiolini and Martina Carraro in the 100m breast. They went one-two at April’s nationals, where Pilato didn’t race the 100m breast.

Americans Lilly King and Lydia Jacoby, the last two Olympic gold medalists in the event, are the two fastest women this year among the world championships field.

Yang, who won the 200m freestyle last year in the absence of all three Tokyo Olympic medalists, is entered solely in the 100m free.

China entered Li Jiaping and Liu Yaxin in the 200m free, also omitting last year’s bronze medalist, Tang Muhan.

Yang ranks second among Chinese women in the 100m free this year and does not have a recorded 200m free time in 2023 on World Aquatics’ website.

Australian Mollie O’Callaghan, last year’s 100m free gold medalist and 200m free silver medalist, is the world’s fastest this year in the 200m free. She’s followed by Canadian Summer McIntosh and Australian Ariarne Titmus, the Olympic champion.

Athlete entries are considered final on July 22, the day before competition starts.