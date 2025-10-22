Daiki Hashimoto wins third consecutive world all-around gymnastics title

Japan’s Daiki Hashimoto won his third consecutive world all-around gymnastics title and now has more titles than any male gymnast other than legendary countryman Kohei Uchimura.

Hashimoto totaled 85.131 points in Jakarta, Indonesia, prevailing by .798 over Chinese rival Zhang Boheng.

Noe Seifert of Switzerland earned bronze, one year after placing 21st in qualifying at the Paris Olympics. It’s the first world all-around medal for the Swiss in 75 years.

Japan’s Shinnosuke Oka, the breakout Paris Olympic gold medalist, finished fifth after a fall on floor exercise. Oka has said he’s been affected at worlds by a recent illness.

GYMNASTICS WORLDS: Results | Broadcast Schedule

Hashimoto rebounded from a sixth-place finish at the Paris Olympics where he fell off the pommel horse.

Uchimura won six consecutive world all-around titles from 2009 through 2015, plus Olympic golds in 2012 and 2016.

In 2021, Uchimura competed in his last Olympics in Tokyo, while Hashimoto became the first teenage men’s all-around champion in Olympic history.

At worlds, Hashimoto took all-around silver in 2021 (behind Zhang) and gold in 2022 and 2023.

The U.S. did not have an entrant in Wednesday’s final after its lone all-arounder, national champion Asher Hong, withdrew before qualifying due to an ankle injury.

Worlds continue Thursday with the women’s all-around final (7:30 a.m. ET, Peacock).