Mikaela Shiffrin nears Ted Ligety record with another milestone result

  
Published December 2, 2023 03:11 PM
Mikaela Shiffrin

TREMBLANT, CANADA - DECEMBER 2: Mikaela Shiffrin of Team United States in action during the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Women’s Giant Slalom on December 2, 2023 in Tremblant, Canada. (Photo by Christophe Pallot/Agence Zoom/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Mikaela Shiffrin made her 40th World Cup giant slalom podium, moving one shy of Ted Ligety’s American record on Saturday.

Shiffrin rallied from fifth place after the first run to finish third in the first World Cup race held in Tremblant, Quebec.

Olympic and world silver medalist Federica Brignone of Italy prevailed by 21 hundredths of a second over Olympic slalom champion Petra Vlhova of Slovakia combining times from two runs.

Brignone, 33, became the oldest woman to win a World Cup GS, breaking the record set by Austrian Anita Wachter in 1999. She’s the third-oldest woman to win an Alpine World Cup race in any discipline after Austrian Elisabeth Görgl and American Lindsey Vonn.

ALPINE SKIING: Full Results | Broadcast Schedule

Shiffrin, already the Alpine World Cup record holder for slalom wins (55) and total wins (90), is now closing in on Ligety for the most success by an American GS skier.

Of his 41 World Gup GS podiums, Ligety won 24 times, most by an American. Shiffrin is up to 21 World Cup GS victories.

Ligety and Shiffrin each have one Olympic GS title. Ligety, nicknamed “Mr. GS,” has three world titles in the event to Shiffrin’s one.

Tremblant hosts another GS on Sunday.