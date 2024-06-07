Olympic rings displayed on Eiffel Tower ahead as Paris Games near

A set of Olympic rings was raised onto the Eiffel Tower early Friday morning in Paris with fewer than 50 days until the Opening Ceremony on July 26.

The rings — 95 feet wide by 42 feet tall — were hoisted by four cranes with 30 workers on site.

“In the world of the Games, we call these giant Rings ‘Spectaculars,’ and I can’t think of anything more spectacular than the Eiffel Tower,” Paris 2024 President Tony Estanguet said in a press release. “The Eiffel Tower is Paris, it’s the face of France. We wanted to offer a sight to remember.”

Paris 2024 said in April that the rings would be approximately 200 feet above the ground on the Eiffel Tower, which is more than 1,000 feet tall.

The Eiffel Tower will be very involved in the Olympics and the Paralympics, which open Aug. 28.

The Olympic Opening Ceremony, which features a parade of boats carrying athletes along the Seine, will finish near the tower.

Olympic beach volleyball and Paralympic five-a-side soccer will be held in stadiums in front of the tower. The men’s and women’s marathons will pass by the tower near the finish.

The Olympic and Paralympic medals contain pieces of the tower.

Giant sets of Olympic rings have adorned famous sites at past Games, including on Rio de Janeiro’s Copacabana Beach in 2016, London’s Tower Bridge in 2012 and the Sydney Harbour Bridge in 2000.

