Jordan Cornette joined NBC Sports in 2023 as a men’s college basketball analyst, regularly appearing on Big Ten College Countdown, NBC Sports’ college basketball studio program. Beginning in October 2025, he will serve as a courtside reporter when the NBA returns to NBC and debuts on Peacock.

A four-year member of the Notre Dame basketball team from 2001-2005 and the program’s all-time leader in blocks (201), Cornette was a two-time team captain and helped lead the Fighting Irish to three NCAA Tournament appearances, including a trip to the Sweet 16 in 2003.

Before NBC Sports, Cornette spent time at ESPN, appearing on programs such as Get Up, First Take, NFL Live, The Huddle, and more.