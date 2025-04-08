 Skip navigation
Latest Releases

NBC SPORTS ANNOUNCES COURTSIDE REPORTERS AND NBA INSIDER FOR UPCOMING NBA COVERAGE
PARALYMPIC GOLD MEDALISTS EZRA FRECH AND HUNTER WOODHALL HEADLINE NBC SPORTS’ LIVE COVERAGE OF USATF PARA NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS THIS SATURDAY ON NBC AND PEACOCK
NASCAR RETURNS TO NBC SPORTS BEGINNING THIS SUNDAY FROM IOWA SPEEDWAY AT 3:30 P.M. ET ON USA NETWORK

2024 Paris Olympics

NBCUNIVERSAL WINS FIVE PRESTIGIOUS IOC OLYMPIC GOLDEN RINGS AWARDS FOR PRESENTATION OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL’S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11

Premier League

PREMIER LEAGUE SUMMER SERIES CONTINUES TOMORROW, WED., JULY 30, EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK FEATURING WEST HAM-EVERTON (6:30 P.M. ET) AND MANCHESTER UNITED-BOURNEMOUTH (9:30 P.M. ET) – LIVE FROM SOLDIER FIELD
PREMIER LEAGUE SUMMER SERIES KICKS OFF THIS SAT., JULY 26 – FEATURING EVERTON-BOURNEMOUTH (4 P.M. ET ON NBC & PEACOCK) AND MANCHESTER UNITED-WEST HAM (7 P.M. ET ON PEACOCK) – LIVE FROM METLIFE STADIUM
NBCUNIVERSAL CAPS ACTION-PACKED PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON, FINISHING ON-SITE IN THE U.K. FOR FOURTH CONSECUTIVE “CHAMPIONSHIP SUNDAY”
Jordan Cornette

Analyst/Host/Reporter, NBC Sports

Jordan Cornette joined NBC Sports in 2023 as a men’s college basketball analyst, regularly appearing on Big Ten College Countdown, NBC Sports’ college basketball studio program. Beginning in October 2025, he will serve as a courtside reporter when the NBA returns to NBC and debuts on Peacock.

A four-year member of the Notre Dame basketball team from 2001-2005 and the program’s all-time leader in blocks (201), Cornette was a two-time team captain and helped lead the Fighting Irish to three NCAA Tournament appearances, including a trip to the Sweet 16 in 2003.

Before NBC Sports, Cornette spent time at ESPN, appearing on programs such as Get Up, First Take, NFL Live, The Huddle, and more.