Kelly Clarkson (Olympics)
Opening Ceremony Host
Kelly Clarkson, the Emmy Award-winning talk show host and Grammy Award-winning artist, makes her debut on NBCUniversal’s Olympic coverage as a Opening Ceremony host for Olympic Games Paris 2024.
Clarkson, the original American Idol, currently hosts and produces the hourlong The Kelly Clarkson Show, distributed by NBCUniversal Syndication Studios.
Fast Facts
